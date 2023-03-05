Chili contestants 'bring heat' for a good cause at Civic Arena

A chili competition contestant serves an attendee at the 37th annual United Cerebral Palsy Chili Challenge on Sunday. 

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

Dozens of St. Joseph's finest chili cooks gathered together on Sunday at the Civic Arena for United Cerebral Palsy's (UCP) 37th annual 'UCP Chili Challenge.'

Each contestant served chili to attendees who went on to cast votes, crowning the greatest chili chef with a People's Choice Award and trophy. The event let voters from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. sample each chili and socialize before coming to a decision.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

