Chili contestants 'bring heat' for a good cause at Civic Arena

Dozens of St. Joseph's finest chili cooks gathered together on Sunday at the Civic Arena for United Cerebral Palsy's (UCP) 37th annual 'UCP Chili Challenge.'
Each contestant served chili to attendees who went on to cast votes, crowning the greatest chili chef with a People's Choice Award and trophy. The event let voters from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. sample each chili and socialize before coming to a decision.
Proceeds from the event will go towards cerebral palsy care and stay in the local community, according to UCP's announcement page.
Randy Widener, his brother Ronny Widener and the duo's rival, Joey Callaway, said they love being able to compete and 'bring the heat' for a good cause.
"22+2 is the only one in this contest today because I'm doing things differently than in the past because UCP is only about the people and raising money for UCP," Randy Widener said.
"Yeah, man, just raising money for UCP. I mean, it's for a great cause. ... placing in it is one thing, but, you know, raising money for these kids is another," Callaway said.
"And he gets to hang out with us too," chimed in Ronny Widener.
"Well, not only raising money, I am the superior being in this contest between these two guys here. I cook the best chili, and you know it, Joey," Randy Widener replied.
Other attendees echoed the trio's sentiments, including Warchant Kingdom Podcast owner Chauncey Madere, who, while he didn't make any chili, still attended the event to show his support for UCP's initiative.
"I'm doing a podcast for everybody coming around trying to help promote the United Cerebral Palsy opportunities for people, letting them know what's going on down here," he said. "I just always like helping people. I think this is a good cause for people. I know people who have cerebral palsy and will do anything to help them."
