Children turn out for hockey clinic

Around 45 children strapped on ice skates this afternoon for a free hockey clinic at Bode Ice Arena.
It was a chance for youth between 4 and 9 years old to try the sport, and 6-year-old Parker Alexander was anticipating the chance.
It was an opportunity to pass the passion on to a younger generation, St. Joseph Griffons player Cy Bowman said.
“It’s neat being able to pass the experience on and teaching kids how to enjoy a sport and, like, learning how to play it," he said. "It’s a good experience for us and them.”
Around 10 members of the Griffons, including Bowman and fellow high school senior Miles Morris, provided instruction.
Morris said it gave him a new perspective.
“It may humble us to see, you know, what the coaches actually have to go through when it comes to teaching us," he said. "Because we might think it’s a cakewalk and today we’re actually going to see what it’s like.”
Parker had only gone skating once before today. He already wants to play hockey again in the future.