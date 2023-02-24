Missouri Western hosts annual United Way 'Success By 6'

'Success By 6' keynote speaker Tonika Starks speaks before attendees about the importance of managerial methods on Friday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

Local child care leaders learned critical management and leadership skills today at the United Way's annual "Success by 6" Director's Symposium on the Missouri Western State University campus.

Event participants sat down for an all-day conference in which keynote speakers answered questions and shared advice on a variety of topics.

