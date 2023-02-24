Local child care leaders learned critical management and leadership skills today at the United Way's annual "Success by 6" Director's Symposium on the Missouri Western State University campus.
Event participants sat down for an all-day conference in which keynote speakers answered questions and shared advice on a variety of topics.
United Way Director of Children's Initiatives Bobbie Cronk said the event was a terrific opportunity for those involved to network and learn from one another.
"Today is our 17th annual United Way Success By 6 Director Symposium. It is a daylong conference of learning for our child care leaders in the region," she said. "We have management sessions, leadership sessions, and then it's also a great opportunity for them to network with each other and learn about the resources that are available in our community."
YWCA Director of Child Care Megan Murray said that the wealth of knowledge and fellowship present at the conference has kept her coming back for three years.
"So this is my third time at this event, but I have been in early childhood since 1998," Murray said. "The wealth of knowledge, the fellowship with other directors, hearing the stories and learning about the same conversations that are happening all over the state (keep me coming back). We're all in different centers or group homes here, and all of us have the exact same things happening, so this is just a place where we can learn from each other."
Murray also said she plans to take advice on mental health from the conference and apply it to her business.
"Mental health is one of the biggest things that is an issue right now in our community, and I feel like in a lot of communities," she said. "Just being mindful and manifesting your energy and having those tough conversations with your employees but just all doing it for the common good, the why behind why we do what we do."
United Way will host another children's leadership event tomorrow at Interserv entitled 'Listen to the Children.' The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and costs $15 per attendee.
