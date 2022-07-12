The St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering free “Welcome Chiefs” yard signs to the community Wednesday to celebrate the return of the Kansas City Chiefs training camp.
“This is kind of a tradition the last few years in St. Joseph,” said Ryan Menley, vice president of communications for the visitors bureau. “The 'Welcome Chiefs' yard signs are very popular.”
Menley said the visitors bureau ordered nearly 5,000 signs made by a local company.
“You'll see them throughout businesses and then we make a few thousand available for the city of St. Joseph residents to come get them,” Menley said.
The signs will be available at no cost from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the St. Joseph Visitors Center, 502 N. Woodbine at the East Hills Library. The signs are given on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of two signs per person.
“If there are some left, they'll be available afterwards but judging by what happened last year, there won't be any left,” Menley said.
With Chiefs training camp set to begin on July 27 and run through Aug. 19, Menley said more celebratory plans are underway.
“There are going to be a couple of things here Downtown that are not released just yet, as we're trying to get everything ironed out and all the details ironed out,” Menley said. “I have a feeling the Super Bowl trophy might come to town again and we’ll be excited to be a part of that, but for now this is the first step in basically painting the town red.”
Menley emphasized that the signs will only be available as long as supplies last. If any signs are left, the visitors center will continue holding them for free pickup.
“Come get them," Menley said. “It’s a window to get them and if you can’t, send your friends. We, unfortunately, can’t reserve signs for people just because they’ve been pretty popular.”
