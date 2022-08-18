The Kansas City Chiefs end their time in St. Joseph for the 2022 training camp Thursday.
The day started with a short practice at 8:15 a.m. Camp celebrated Military Appreciation Day Thursday, hosting an Army enlistment ceremony. The Chiefs also took a moment on the field to honor the military after practice.
Many veterans and active-duty military members were in attendance, noting it was a special day of camp.
Bob Fay, a 93-year-old St. Joseph resident and veteran of the Korean War, said he has not been to training camp in several years, as he had no idea how easy it was to park and attend. He said he is proud the Chiefs take the time to honor the military.
"It is wonderful the Chiefs are having Military Day, and I've respected what the Chiefs have done for St. Joseph and what St. Joseph has done for the Chiefs," Fay said.
Fay said he believes the Chiefs can make it back to the Super Bowl.
For Pamela and David Brown, a couple from Gladstone, Missouri, Military Appreciation Day gave them a reason to show up at camp after not attending for several years.
"It's just wonderful to watch a team like the Chiefs celebrate our military and all they do for the people in our country," Pamela Brown said.
David Brown, a veteran, showed up in his military Chiefs jersey and a Desert Storm hat. He said he is fully bought in on the Chiefs this year.
"I don't care when they say, 'Oh, look at the rest of the league and everyone. They aren't going to be as good.' He's (Patrick Mahomes) got weapons," David Brown said.
The Chiefs will be at home in Kansas City at 3 p.m. on Saturday for their second preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.