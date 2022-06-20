After limited fan participation at Chiefs training camp the past two summers, popular activities like autograph signings are expected to return this year.
While the full schedule of fan experiences for the camp, which will have open events from July 28 to Aug. 18 at Missouri Western State University, has not been finalized, details will be announced soon, said Joey Austin, Mosaic Life Care spokeswoman. Mosaic is the presenting sponsor for the camp.
Austin said there is a different feel and buzz ahead of this year's training camp. This is the last year the Chiefs are contractually obligated to hold training camp in St. Joseph, although the team has two one-year options for 2023 and 2024.
"Last year it was almost quiet, we kind of tiptoed into what a COVID training camp looked like and the crowds were smaller with no autograph sessions. It was a very controlled environment," Austin said. "Going into this year, in our discussions with the Chiefs this really is a training camp that will be post-COVID and that's exciting."
Austin said Mosaic is continuing to work through the summer to set up everything needed along with a full medical team on the ground during camp.
Another event that will be back is the Red Rally on July 29 Downtown. The event serves as a concert and pep rally at the start of camp. There is excitement to return to a fully attended Red Rally, Austin said.
"We have partners in the Chiefs organization that will be there ... KC Wolf, the cheerleaders, the rumble drumline and we're really hoping for some future announcements of what the public can expect at Red Rally," Austin said.
She said people are asked to be up to date on their vaccinations and added it is important that people take a COVID-19 test if they have symptoms and exercise necessary precautions to keep coronavirus out of events during camp.
Camp days in St. Joseph include:
-- Wednesday, July 27, practice, 9:15 a.m. (season ticket member day, not open to the general public)
-- Thursday, July 28, practice, 9:15 a.m.
-- Friday, July 29, practice, 9:15 a.m., $5 admission fee
-- Saturday, July 30, practice, 9:15 a.m., NFL Camp Kickoff, $5 admission fee
-- Monday, Aug. 1, practice, 9:15 a.m., Chiefs Alumni Day
-- Tuesday, Aug. 2, practice, 9:15 a.m.
-- Wednesday, Aug. 3, practice, 9:15 a.m.
-- Thursday, Aug. 4, practice, 9:15 a.m.
-- Friday, Aug. 5, practice, 9:15 a.m.
-- Sunday, Aug. 7, practice, 9:15 a.m., Family Fun Day, $5 admission fee
-- Monday, Aug. 8, practice, 9:15 a.m.
-- Tuesday, Aug. 9 Practice - 9:15 a.m. (season ticket member day, not open to the general public)
-- Thursday, Aug. 11, practice, 9:15 a.m.
-- Monday, Aug. 15, practice, 9:15 a.m.
-- Tuesday, Aug. 16, practice, 9:15 a.m.
-- Wednesday, Aug. 17, practice, 9:15 a.m.
-- Thursday, Aug. 18, practice, 9:15 a.m., Military Appreciation Day
Training camp tickets must be reserved in advance at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Ticket reservations will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, for season ticket members and will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, for the general public. Some practices do have a cost.
Missouri Western will charge a $5 daily parking fee on dates when camp is open to the public.
