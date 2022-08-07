Chiefs Training Camp hosts annual Family Fun Day

A group of fans wait along a fence line for the opportunity to receive autographs from members of the Kansas City Chiefs football team on Sunday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

Members of the Chiefs Kingdom experienced "Family Day" at the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp hosted by Missouri Western State University on Sunday.

Fans in attendance were able to enjoy a number of Chiefs-related, family-friendly activities, with some even setting up their own. The event featured a kid zone with rock climbing, inflatables, a quarterback challenge and an appearance by K.C. Wolf for photos and autograph signings.

