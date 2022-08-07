Chiefs Training Camp hosts annual Family Fun Day

Members of the Chiefs Kingdom experienced "Family Day" at the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp hosted by Missouri Western State University on Sunday.
Fans in attendance were able to enjoy a number of Chiefs-related, family-friendly activities, with some even setting up their own. The event featured a kid zone with rock climbing, inflatables, a quarterback challenge and an appearance by K.C. Wolf for photos and autograph signings.
Attendees were also able to observe the regularly scheduled practice at 9:15 a.m., but with the added benefit of an opportunity to get autographs from all members of the Chiefs team.
Gavin Roberts, a self-proclaimed "die-hard Chiefs fan," spoke briefly about which autographs he hoped to receive.
"Probably Patrick Mahomes, honestly, either that or Kelce, Travis Kelce. Either one, that's who I'm going for," he said." I've got K.C. Wolf. I'd be pretty much down with anyone. I'm a die-hard Chiefs fan. I love everybody. I've had posters and stuff that has been signed by (members of the team), but it wasn't me, personally, that got them signed, so it's something that I really want to do."
Chiefs Training Camp will continue throughout the upcoming week with varying amounts of players available for autograph signings. The team will not practice on Wednesday or Friday.
Season ticket holders will also be welcome to an exclusive session on Tuesday which will serve as the final full team autograph signing day.
