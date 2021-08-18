The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up training camp in St. Joseph on Wednesday by honoring the military.
After the Chiefs won their first preseason game Saturday, fans got one last chance to see their favorite players practice before they begin to pack up and head back to Kansas City, and there were special honors for the military.
Jason Oslin, a Kansas City resident who served in the Navy, said the day of training camp was a good opportunity to see the military honored while watching the structure of Chiefs practice.
“We’re here to bring the kids out and show them military appreciation,” Oslin said. “It is important for all those people who have served, who have watched the Chiefs and can be appreciated today.”
Many children were in attendance to celebrate the military, along with their favorite team. Nine-year-old friends Phoenix Fuentes and Neco Hamilton said they were excited to go on the obstacle course and watch their favorite players Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill.
Bobbi Mascen, another Chiefs fan and retired Navy veteran, said she was happy the Chiefs took the time to honor the military.
“There’s so many people that don’t appreciate it or don’t appreciate the ones that are serving now and the sacrifices we make. I think it’s really neat that they make an effort to honor the military,” Mascen said.
The Chiefs presented ceremonial footballs to all branches of the military along with other festivities to honor those who serve.
The Chiefs will now head back to Kansas City, and fans at training camp are excited for the start of the season and a chance to go after the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
“I’m just looking forward to watching them play. I hope I get season tickets as I am looking forward to going to those games,” Mascen said.
