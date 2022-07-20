With upgrades now finished at the Missouri Theater, the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation & Civic Facilities wants to show them off.
As part of National Parks & Recreation Month, the city wants to highlight recently completed projects like the addition of new bathrooms on the main floor and work that has been done on the roof.
"I think any time you can get people to get on site of any facility it helps," said Chuck Kempf, director of the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation & Civic Facilities. "A lot of people, they don't really understand something until they can see it. Pictures can help sometimes, but (seeing) the actual physical facility or the physical site is a huge benefit."
A tour of the facility by the Missouri Theater staff will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the theater at 717 Edmond St.
The new restrooms debuted during Robidoux Resident Theatre's recent run of the musical "Big Fish." Kempf said while the theater has restrooms on the second floor, they were needed on the main floor for people with mobility issues.
"The biggest benefits to those new restrooms is the ADA accessibility. Before, we had created space for a single-user restroom for ADA compliance," he said.
Singular restrooms usually mean long lines during intermission. Since the new restrooms have multiple toilets, it will mean less congestion and easier access for everyone.
"It really enhances the options for everybody," Kempf said.
While the completion of work on the roof likely won't be showcased on the tour, Kempf said that it will help prevent future problems, like damage caused by the leaking.
"It was needed because the failure of the roof on both the lower and the upper sections of the theater complex was creating damage to the building underneath," Kempf said.
While the department still is working on correcting the damage caused by the leaks, it was imperative to stop the figurative bleeding before they could do that.
"You don't want that damage anywhere, in any building. But at the Missouri Theater especially, in the theater itself, with the interior, the upholstery, the carpeting ... artwork," he said. "Huge damage could be sustained and was to a certain degree, that we'll try and look into the options for addressing the damage that was created by the roof that was leaking."
While Kempf said the Missouri Theater is always a work in progress, he also recognizes the importance of welcoming people in to see what's going on and take in a historic piece of the city.
"It's a benefit to the community when people have a better understanding of a physical site and the importance of that physical site (and) what it provides, whether that's a (sports) complex or a swimming pool or a theater or the Civic Arena," he said. "It helps when people actually use those facilities and they understand what they're about. When they can get their hands and eyes on things, it helps them move forward with helping the community support and preserve those types of facilities and venues."
The tour is free and open to everyone.
