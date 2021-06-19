The 101st annual banquet for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce was Saturday evening at Missouri Western State University.
More than 600 community members purchased tickets to attend, showing up in a variety of Kentucky Derby-themed attire.
It was a time for celebration, chamber board chairman Bill Severn said.
"It's amazing that the chamber in St. Joseph is going 101 years," he said. "The other thing that people don't realize is this chamber of commerce is the third-largest in the state of Missouri. They represent 47,000 jobs and over 1,100 businesses."
It also was a chance to look forward to the future, Severn said, especially with chamber president Pat Lilly soon to retire.
