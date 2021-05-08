Around 50 community members showed up Saturday afternoon to watch Central High School's Jazz Ensemble perform at Coleman Hawkins Park.
Watching the ensemble was inspirational for Bode Middle School student and percussionist Asav Gupta.
His band teacher was conducting the group, and Gupta said it was a cool to see his teacher in the role.
"I think it's kind of fun just to see him do some stuff that's, you know, different from what I'm seeing," he said.
The concert was Central senior trumpeter James Foster's first performance in more than a year.
Playing at the park presented unique challenges, he said.
"I'd say it's a bit harder," Foster said. "It's pretty windy. We got music flying everywhere, it's a lot going on out here. It's kind of hard to focus, you know, but I mean it's good to get out and do something again."
He's in his seventh year playing trumpet and fifth year playing jazz.
Playing in an auditorium is preferable but the outdoor venue was a chance to improve his focus, Foster said.
"We all, like, knew to play louder for soloing or to listen to each other better," he said. "It's just... a lot to take in honestly."
Community concerts are planned 1 to 3 p.m. each to the next two Saturdays at the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.