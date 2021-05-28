Cemeteries prepare for high-traffic weekend

Cemetery staff members around the area have been preparing for what is always a busy Memorial Day weekend.

At Memorial Park Cemetery, large flags have been placed near the entrance of the cemetery as well as scattered through the memorial sites. Eric Montegna, the general manager of the cemetery, said staff began inspecting headstones in March and crews have been hard at work since.

"Our grounds crew has been working around the clock to make sure everything is just the right way for this weekend," he said.

Crews placed flags on the gravesites of veterans and plan to have a ceremony on Monday in the veteran section of the cemetery. But improvements were made to every headstone that needed it. Montegna said perfecting each one was just as important.

"Memorial Day was established to honor our lost veterans right after the Civil War. That’s what that day was for many, many decades," he said. "In the 20th century, it kind of transformed to remembering all of our dead, so it is a time to remember those that have gone before us."

Montegna said if people plan to visit the grave of a lost loved one, they need to remember it will be a high-traffic weekend. People need to pay attention, slow down and keep in mind why everyone is there.

"Be considerate of other people, they’re here probably reliving some of their own losses, so be respectful," he said. "There’s a lot to remember this weekend, but the thing we always should remember is those lives we lost."

Veterans from the U.S. Marines Corps League will be at Memorial Park handing out flags on Saturday and Sunday.