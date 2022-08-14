A celebration is in the works for an iconic feature in one of St. Joseph's oldest parks.
Friends of Krug Park is partnering with the St. Joseph Parks Department to host a 1922-themed party as a celebration for the 100-year-old castle.
The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, outside of the Krug Park castle pavilion.
Terry Turbak, the founder of the organization, said the Friends group thought it would be a fun way to celebrate the history of Krug Park with the community.
“It was built in 1922 and here we are in the year 2022,” she said. “Friends of Krug Park wanted to have a birthday party to celebrate. We thought it deserved attention for making it to 100 years.”
Turbak said the park holds a lot of meaning to many in St. Joseph and this is a fun way to keep the people involved with the development.
“Krug Park is not only one of the oldest parks in the city, but it's one of the largest parks in the city,” she said. “It has been beloved by people for over a century. The community has seen when it was originally a 20-acre park and it has now grown to over 160 acres.”
Now the community can expect to see the park go through some renovation.
“It has been put off for a long time but a lot of features of the park are getting completely renovated like the stage and castle,” she said.
The event will take the community back in time by hosting a 1920s car show, costume contest and classic yard games such as croquet and horseshoe. The first 100 people to attend also will receive a free cupcake at the entrance.
“It’s all kid-friendly, family-oriented, and free to the public,” she said. "We want people to come out and celebrate with us.”
