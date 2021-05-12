It has been just more than a month since five people were killed in a car accident on the 2900 block of Pear Street.
The loved ones of the victims are keeping the memory of the young family alive with a memorial at the crash site. Flowers and all different kinds of decorations have been placed at the accident site for the victims, Cody Grace, 26, Amy Morse, 22, Rosalie Morse, 3, Braxtin Grace, 2 and Anastasia Grace, 1. Special balloons were put out last weekend in honor of Amy Morse.
“She was my younger sister but I looked up to her and so for the first Mother’s Day she would have in heaven I figured we should come out and just give her the best Mother’s Day possible given the circumstances,” Cynthia Davis, Amy’s sister said.
Now, family and friends are planning a community dinner with a balloon release. The event, which includes a catered dinner, will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the Eagles Lodge, 2004 N. Belt Highway. That is the same day Amy Morse would be celebrating her 23rd birthday.
While the accident happened on April 9, the body of the fifth victim, Cody Grace, was not discovered until April 21, following the memorial service for the other four people killed in the crash. With a little more closure, a celebration of life for the victims has been planned.
“Mother’s Day was the same day as that one-month mark, and then we have her birthday which is coming up next Tuesday, the day of the event,” Davis said. “It just kind of seemed like a perfect placement so the community could get some ease and rest from it, just have a minute to mourn everything after Cody and kind of bringing everything to the final pieces. It’s a lot of closure that more people need now and it would help us as a family starts healing.”
To RSVP for the event, call 816-385-2413.
“It’s just a big thing to help everybody heal. It’s hard. We’re still struggling, it’s not going to get easy for a long time,” Davis said. “We’re hurt and it’s a long process of going through what we need to with five people gone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.