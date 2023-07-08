Celebrating 30 years of child advocacy

Voices of Courage celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday morning with a cornhole tournament outside of the St. Joseph Harley-Davidson.
The tournament featured a 50/50 raffle as well as Vogel’s food truck. Participants had the opportunity to win cash prizes and gift cards.
“So, we're just having a fun day today," Melissa Birdsell, executive director for Voices of Courage, said. "We are actually, this year, celebrating 30 years of service to our community. And so we have chosen to do that by having multiple events throughout the year. And this is one of them. So, we're having a cornhole tournament today.”
The organization has events planned for the near future including square dancing, rock climbing and a stand up comedian.
Voices of Courage is a local child advocacy group. The organization's office is located in St. Joseph but provides services to nine different counties, including Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. Voices of Courage hoped the event would be an opportunity to spread awareness of the organization’s resources.
“We provide services to children who've been through abuse or some kind of trauma," Birdsell said. "And so we do mental health treatment for children. We do that free of charge. And then we work with our local agencies like law enforcement and children's division prosecutors, the juvenile office and our medical staff at Mosaic and Children's Mercy to get the child interviewed when they've made an allegation of abuse.”
Voices of Courage is moving from their North Woodbine location to702 Jules Street on July 13, with open houses soon to follow. Birdsell said they are hopeful the office will be up and running within the next week.
