Catfishers reel in prizes after tournament

The annual Catfish Chasers Tournament concluded Sunday morning after giving thousands of dollars away in prizes.
Hundreds of fishers took to the Missouri River Saturday evening in pursuit of the heaviest catfish they could find.
Several monetary prizes were awarded for placing and in other categories such as biggest fish, top youth, top female and highest placing veteran. Those who earned 12th to second place were awarded cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $13,000.
But it was Josh Mayes and Jason Burges who took home the first place trophy along with a brand new 2023 Chevy Pickup from Victory Chevrolet.
“It’s one of the biggest,” Burges said. “We’ve won some tournaments. We’ve won quite a few tournaments. This is definitely one of the biggest.”
Although Saturday evening’s weather was deemed perfect for a fishing tournament, Sunday morning brought harsh winds and rain that made many fishers return from their expedition early.
“Weather was beautiful last night,” Burges said. “I mean, it was actually a perfect night of fishing until about, you know, 4:30 or 4 in the morning.”
“Then we had to change everything,” Mayes said. “and decide to take what we got. The storms were supposed to be bad and the winds were supposed to pick up and we just pulled the plug and we came in early.”
After the teams’ collective efforts, Mayes and Burges brought back five catfish weighing a total of 182 pounds, but they left with a new Chevy Pickup truck and another victory under their belt.
