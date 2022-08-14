Catfish Chasers Tournament sees rare back-to-back champion

St. Joseph Catfish Chasers tournament champions Chase Hayes (right) and Dustin Sturges (left) hold their prize winning, 83 pound catfish on Sunday. The duo won the overall tournament and tied for the heaviest fish caught.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

The Catfish Chasers Fishing Tournament reached its conclusion today after hundreds of competitors took to the Missouri River with approximately 15 hours to catch the heaviest fish possible.

Contenders were allowed to catch and save a maximum of five fish, with all required to undergo a polygraph test in order to ensure catch legitimacy. Fish were returned to the river after being weighed.

