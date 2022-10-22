Castle Bridge Event Center hosts first annual Renaissance Festival

The Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival's jousting event.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

For the first time, St. Joseph now has its very own Renaissance Festival in the form of the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival.

The event, which takes place at the Castle Bridge Event Center on Highway 59, started at 10 a.m. on Friday and runs through 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

