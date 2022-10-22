Castle Bridge Event Center hosts first annual Renaissance Festival

For the first time, St. Joseph now has its very own Renaissance Festival in the form of the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival.
The event, which takes place at the Castle Bridge Event Center on Highway 59, started at 10 a.m. on Friday and runs through 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Shannon Lewis, the festival’s event manager, listed off a portion of the wide range of activities that attendees can partake in.
“Today is our second day of the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival. This is our first year," Lewis said. "We’re gonna have a joust at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. We have over 65 vendors. We have about eight food trucks over here. We’ve got turkey legs, mead, fried twinkies, fried Oreos, kettle corn, popcorn, funnel cakes, any kind of food you could ever want. We have face painting, ax throwing, historical reenactments. There’s a tomato heckler, you can throw tomatoes at him.”
Like many other renaissance fairs throughout the world, the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival features a wide-ranging cast of characters, including pirates, mages, squires, the king and, of course, the festival’s owner, Jonathan McClaine’s character Duke Von John.
“My character as I said is Duke Von John. I am the host of this festival," he said. "We’ve hosted this festival to draw the king in, my dear oldest brother for nefarious reasons that have nothing to do with me being next in line, of course.”
McClaine also shared some information about the event expectations.
“The festival itself begins with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and starts off with a bang and we last until 6 p.m. in the evening," McClaine said. "We have so much going on you would not believe the amount of merriment and enjoyment. We have four stages of entertainment going on throughout the whole day. We have a full contact joust, often to the death.”
As stated, the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival’s gates will open on Sunday at 10 a.m. for a final day of entertainment.
Previously purchased tickets will still get you into the event without any additional charges should you choose to attend.
Lewis stated that current expectations are for the event to run again sometime in the spring months, a time which will likely stay in place going forward.
