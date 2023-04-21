The torch of competition for the 2023 Show Me State Games lit up Downtown St. Joseph on Friday.
The Carry the Torch event travels to cities throughout Missouri to promote the spirit of competition. On Friday afternoon, the torch was carried to the Pony Express Statue.
Brett Esely, St. Joseph Sports Commission director, said the lighting of the torch in the city is a special occasion.
"It's awesome to be one of 10 cities across the state of Missouri that get to take part, considering participants come statewide to Columbia every year," Esely said.
He said that the spirit of competition will be felt when people participate in the games in Columbia. The Show-Me State Games is a program of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health that provides competitive activities for people of various ages.
"It's a great message of health, fitness, family, fun I think more than anything else," Esely said. "Sure, you go you compete. You want to compete at a high level. But more than anything else, it's that ability to compete on a team, compete individually. You have something to work towards."
Chris Ricks, the director of marketing for Shelter Insurance, which presents Carry the Torch, said it's an honor to have St. Joseph as part of the tour. He encourages kids in the area to sign up and compete in the games.
"Just pick a sport that you want to be in, sign up and just enjoy the experience," Ricks said. "It's not always about winning. It's about competing and the memories that you build. So we would just encourage everybody to come and take part."
Dave Fox, the executive director of the Show Me State Games, said one sport is rising in popularity in the competition.
"Pickleball has just taken over," Fox said. "We actually have a four-day pickleball event with hundreds of participants from really all over in Missouri."
Fox said people of all ages are invited to participate.
"Last year we had six 90-year-olds participate in the senior games, we had a 4-year-old swimmer," Fox said. "We really care about everybody and want to give everybody, regardless of age or ability, an opportunity to get involved in an activity or a sport."
Ky Turner, general manager and owner of the Mustangs baseball team, once competed in the Show-Me-State Games. He said the competition can create great memories.
"The opportunity to create those memories on those trips is something that I still look back with fondness," Turner said. "I know now with my own kids, like when we're on that car ride home, it's never about did you mess up or did we lose a game ... it's just about just having that fun. Those trips to Columbia are a great memory for us."
Sign-ups for the games are now open. There are more than 40 sporting activities for kids to compete in and about 20 competitions for competitors age 50 and older. For more information, visit https://smsg.org/.
