St. Joseph’s Carnegie Library is hosting “Candyland at Carnegie” on Saturday, a candy-filled event for children of all ages to come and enjoy.
Librarian Amanda Farrell said the event will match the theme of this year’s South Side Festival, which is “childhood games,” and will have plenty of activities, including a life-sized Candy Land game, candy-themed story time and candy bags.
“The South Side Fall Festival is a big deal in the town so we wanted our theme to match it,” Farrell said. “This is something for parents to bring their children to this weekend if they’re wanting to leave the festival for a while or even just to drop by before.”
Carnegie Library hosts one themed pop-up event each month where students can come to the library on a Saturday and engage in fun with other students while strengthening their literacy skills.
“We try to keep these events festive to encourage early reading,” Farrell said. “Each event we host usually matches the theme of that month. Next month we’re having ‘Pumpkin Palooza’ and in November, we’re hosting a ‘Turkey Togetherness’.
Students are also being encouraged to sign up for a free library card while they are at the candy-filled event.
“We also want to keep reminding students that it is National Library Card Sign-Up month, so now is the time to get one for free,” she said.
The event will be from noon until 4 p.m. at 316 Massachusetts St.
