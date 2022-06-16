An annual car show at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion has expanded to the garden.
The second “Motors & Marigolds” will combine classic cars on the grounds of the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion with classy, elegant nearby gardens to entertain people of all interests.
While the car show has been a hit for the past decade, Cindy Brownfield, a historic home gardener, said the addition of a garden tour turned out to be an equal success.
“Last year, we added the garden tour and it was such a big hit that we decided to make it official,” she said.
The free event will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the mansion at 1100 Charles St. Garden tours will run until 3 p.m. The car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The car show, organized by Brent Larson, will include several classic cars at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion from the Knuckle Draggerz Car Club. People who want to show off their car are invited to do so with a $10 paid registration on the day of the event.
“They can literally just drive up to the Wyeth-Tootle and get in the car show part. But for the rest of the public, it is an absolutely free event,” Brownfield said.
The garden show will have people touring the Museum Hill Historic District, checking out the variety of beautiful gardens that people tend to every day.
“We have different types of gardens on this tour. We have water gardens, shade gardens, pollinator gardens for the bees. One of the gardens at the top of City Hall ... it’s actually registered as a monarch haven. So that’s kind of cool,” Brownfield said.
In addition to the show and the tour, there will be artists and musicians showcasing their talents.
“This year, we actually made it kind of catchy with ‘Motors, Marigolds and Masterpieces,’ because we added local artists that are going to be at all the garden sites, except for one,” Brownfield said.
There also will be free admission to the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, a scavenger hunt, a 50/50 raffle and iris bulb sales from the St. Joseph Iris Society.
Besides the big reaction the event got in 2021, Brownfield said she loves that it gives character and personalizes an area that many people might not picture living in.
“People, they see these old houses from the street and I don’t think they ever picture themselves being able to live in them,” she said. “When you come and you see the garden and the courtyards of these old homes, you can really picture yourself sitting out there in the evening with a glass of wine enjoying your garden. So I think it really just makes these houses more of a home.”
The event is free and open to all ages.
