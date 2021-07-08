Chiefs Camp is a big draw for St. Joseph businesses, and for those located Downtown it's no exception.
The camp's associated Red Rally for fans in 2019 was a huge draw for Downtown businesses, bringing foot traffic into some of the more unique stores in the area. After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rally has not yet been confirmed for 2021, but the St. Joseph Downtown Association is planning in the hope it will take place in coming weeks. Chiefs players are set to begin arriving for camp on July 23 at Missouri Western State University.
“We are looking to coordinate it with our Sounds of Summer series that we have one on July 30 with Phil Vandel,” Christy George, the Downtown liaison for the St. Joseph Downtown Association said. “We are making Red Rally plans to excite the visitors and the community.”
Apart from the Red Rally, the Downtown Association is looking at ways to draw more traffic from the Missouri Western campus to the other side of the city. Nothing set in stone, but organizers believe there are unique aspects of the area that will help pull Chiefs in fans.
“We are going to try to get them Downtown to get the full flavor of what St. Joseph has to offer,” George said. “It is full of unique shops, restaurants, historic buildings and the Sculpture Walk, so we want to not only encourage visitors but St. Joseph residents to see what we have to offer.”
One of those unique Downtown shops is Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn and Ice Cream. Dillion Cox, the owner of the shop, provided fans with Chiefs-themed treats in the past and said he looks forward to the opportunity to expand with training camp this year.
“So typically we put out some red and yellow popcorn and it can be a birthday cake- or fruit-flavored popcorn option,” Cox said. “But we try to get a few different things out there to help with the fun, excitement and energy.”
Cox had the shop open in 2019 for training camp and said he liked the amount of traffic he received from those who attended. But he hopes more people will come and see what Downtown has to offer this year.
“It is great every once and a while you get some traffic off the highway that would not typically stop through as they are passing St. Joe,” Cox said. “It avoids the hustle and bustle of the Belt Highway. You do get more traffic here but it will always be a little bit more calm and more intimate Downtown.”
George said if the Red Rally were to happen, Downtown businesses would reap the rewards. Looking at sales from the Red Rally in 2019 she said it outperformed every other event taking place that summer at Felix Street Square for revenue generated.
