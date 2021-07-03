Saturday was another "First Saturday" event in Downtown St. joseph, and Downtown Frames got creative with multiple attractions for locals to take advantage of while in the area.
The business owners set up a selfie studio, and hired St. Joseph artist Thomas Dittrich to provide sketches of passerby.
Downtown Frames Co-owner Jason Cudworth says he enjoys the monthly event because there always are things to do.
"It's something to do, and it makes them more aware of what we do here. They can see while we're working in the back here, take pictures up front."
The business tries to bring in artists for each month's event.
