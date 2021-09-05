Lake Contrary can often be overlooked as a place to spend a nice sunny day, but that wasn't the case this afternoon. Around 30 vendors showed up to the beachfront area of Lake Contrary this afternoon to dish out some family fun in the sun.
Josh Wilson, a vendor sponsor for the event, says that not only is the partnership between vendors great to see, but the speed in which everything was brought together was good for everyone involved.
“Almost 30 vendors, food and recreation and stuff for the kids, and this all came together in less than two weeks,” Wilson said. “It was the fastest we’ve ever seen an event put together without much headache.”
In addition to vendors and food trucks, guests attending the events also had the chance to hear some music from local acts. With bringing attention to the beach-front area of the lake being the main goal, ending the stigma around Lake Contrary is an added plus.
“If you look out at the water, there's no debris, there's no algae gloom, the water is consistently tested by the department of conservation,” Wilson said. “it’s always succinctly lower than what the average is for acceptable levels of e-coli, toxins and others. We’ve noticed the more usage this area gets, the cleaner it all is.”
With the turnout that occurred during today's event, similar events to this are planned for the near future to help boost area usage around Lake Contrary.
"It's kind of just a place people forget about," Wilson said. "We're looking to change that by simply bringing people around."
