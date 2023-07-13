Burnham to speak at Republican club dinner News-Press NOW Jul 13, 2023 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buchanan County Eastern District Commissioner Scott Burnham will speak at the next meeting of the Northwest Missouri Republican Club.The group will gather Thursday, July 20, at Bandanas Bar-B-Q, 4225 Frederick Ave. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and the presentation at 6:30. Those attending can order off the menu.Burnham will give an overview of recent county government news. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Northland Smithville Honor Rolls +5 Regional News NTSB looking at risk parked semis posed to Greyhound bus in fatal Illinois accident +6 Nebraska November trial set for father of suspect in deadly July 4 parade shooting in suburban Chicago More Regional News → National News +39 World News France celebrates Bastille Day with parades and parties - and extra police, after recent unrest +32 World News Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the Wimbledon final +5 World News South Africa deploys army over burning of trucks, braces for unrest over ex-president's court case More National News → 1:10 Hot Friday with T-Storm Chances 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
