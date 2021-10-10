The Ancient Order of Hibernians held its 7th annual Pat Byrnes Memorial Irish Road Bowling Match on Sunday morning, and participants had the chance to immerse themselves in an old Irish tradition that has spanned generations.
Denise Delaney, president of the St. Joseph chapter of the Hibernians, said the event is a great way to stay connected to the past.
“This game goes back hundreds of years,” Delaney said. “It reminds everybody of a simpler time back in the day when people had to create their own entertainment. We’re just rolling a ball down the road.”
While the tradition of Irish road bowling began around the mid 1600s, the Hibernians of St. Joseph have been playing for the past seven years, all to remember Pat Byrnes, for which the event is named.
“Pat was a Hibernian who passed away about eight years ago,” Delaney said. “That's kind of when we started and decided to dedicate this event to him.”
Bob Fitzpatrick, financial secretary for the St. Joseph chapter of the Hibernians, said while the they are involved within multiple avenues of the St. Joseph community, the road bowl competition is one of the best ways individuals can get involved.
“It’s just a great way to get everybody out and about,” Fitzpatrick said. “When you do road bowling, after you’ve done it one time, you’re an expert for life so you just show up and keep playing year after year.”
With rules similar to a game of golf, the team that bowls the lowest score wins the game, along with a shot at some prizes.
“We’ve got a great little competition here — a few prizes at the end, as well as a silent auction. It’s all for a great cause here," Fitzpatrick said.
While the event is all in good fun, there is a slight amount of added pressure. Losing one of the bowling balls results in a $10 replacement fee. However, it’s a risk participants are willing to make in order to support a good cause.
Those interested in learning more about the St. Joseph chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians can learn more on the AOH Facebook page at facebook.com/StJosephHibernians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.