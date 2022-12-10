Santa Claus skating with child

Santa Claus skates alongside one of St. Joseph's children at the Mayor's Children's Christmas Party on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

Today, St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale, alongside Santa Claus and the St. Joseph Figure Skating Club, hosted this year's Mayor's Children's Christmas Party at the Body Sports Complex.

The free event, which celebrated 40 years of existence, ran from 10 a.m. to noon, including a short program by the figure skating club, a variety of sweet treats and public skating.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

