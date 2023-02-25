Bode Ice Arena hosted their annual Try It for Free hockey event to celebrate annual Hockey Week Across America.
The event which is usually geared towards younger kids drew a great turnout with participants from ages four to adults coming out to learn about ice hockey.
“We had over 98 people sign up for the event and that’s just the numbers from pre-registration,” said Will Stuck, the event organizer. “Our typical audience is under the age of ten but we’ve even got some teenagers and adults out there giving hockey a try today.”
Stuck said hosting this event is not only fun for the staff at Bode Ice Arena, but it also exposes kids to a sport that isn’t commonly apart of school athletics.
“This kind of helps in say, like our part of the state of Missouri, where maybe hockey is not as popular as say in Saint Louis,” Stuck said. “So, this gets a lot of kids to come out and try a sport that's not associated with the ones in school necessarily like basketball or football. It gives them an opportunity to try something new."
Stuck said many of the people who came out today quickly picked up on some hockey skills.
“Kids always get out there and get a little intimidated,” he said. “...But for the most part everyone is doing great, that’s what makes this event so rewarding. The people here are so patient and willing to help these kids learn.”
If you missed the event this year, Bode Ice Arena hosts Try Hockey for Free twice a year and is ready to welcome new learners.
“Today’s Event is a National USA hockey event going on everywhere,” Stuck said. “But even though there’s this National One, Bode does a fantastic job in the fall of hosting their own ‘Let’s Try Hockey for Free’ event again.”
