National Free Ice Hockey Day

Families gathered at Bode Ice Arena to learn a few skills about Ice Hockey.

 By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW

Bode Ice Arena hosted their annual Try It for Free hockey event to celebrate annual Hockey Week Across America.

The event which is usually geared towards younger kids drew a great turnout with participants from ages four to adults coming out to learn about ice hockey.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.