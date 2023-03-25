Bluffwoods Renaissance pirates fundraising for new ship

The Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival continues to work towards improving its unique atmosphere by raising funds for various new projects by selling baked goods.
The festival's Pirates of the Caspian Sea set up a booth at Mokaska featuring cupcakes, cookies, banana bread, peanut butter fudge and peanut butter balls, all for $5. Additionally, the pirates sell cake pops and pretzel sticks for $3 and pumpkin bars for $2.
This year, visitors to this Spring’s event can look forward to a new, Viking-centered theme and several visual additions, according to Bluffwoods pirates, Captain Tim Gordon and First Mate Steven Aubert.
“This year is called Rise of the Viking,” Gordon said. “This year we have a big group of Vikings and, (as pirates), we don’t like them, but we got our year last year, they get theirs this year.
“The big new thing that people can expect is that we are building a Viking long-house that will be in the Viking Village,” Gordon continued. “This year will be different compared to last year in the sense of we are dividing it into ‘villages’ rather than in lines of tents. There’s gonna be a trench built through the whole thing, and there’s gonna be a stream running through the entire festival.”
While, at a glance, the new theme may not seem to fit with that of the previous Fall event, Aubert said it is part of a larger plan.
"We're just looking to reenact older activities," Aubert said. "It is kind of the environment of the renaissance (era) with a fantasy twist on it to make it a little bit more friendly to more people."
The money raised from Bluffwoods’ current fundraisers is going towards building a brand new pirate ship, which Captain Gordon is more than thrilled to set sail on.
“We’re building a pirate ship from scratch,” Gordon said. “Like, all of the money is going to lumber. Anybody that was at the festival last year saw we had one there. It was one that was constructed in two days out of pallets.”
As of now, Gordon says the group estimates the ship will premiere in the Spring of 2024.
“We already have, from the first bake sale, we made enough to buy the first load of our structural materials, so we have the bones of our ship as we call it up right now. We’re putting the masts in this week,” Gordon said. “Unfortunately, the ship won’t be done for this festival this year, but hopefully by next year.”
The Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival will hold its second annual weekend of celebration from May 20 to May 21. Tickets are on sale now.
