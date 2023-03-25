Bluffwoods Renaissance pirates fundraising for new ship

Bluffwoods First Mate Steven Aubert plays a tune at the organization's bake sale fundraiser on Saturday. 

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival continues to work towards improving its unique atmosphere by raising funds for various new projects by selling baked goods.

The festival's Pirates of the Caspian Sea set up a booth at Mokaska featuring cupcakes, cookies, banana bread, peanut butter fudge and peanut butter balls, all for $5. Additionally, the pirates sell cake pops and pretzel sticks for $3 and pumpkin bars for $2.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.