A Savannah, Missouri, teen is being remembered through a blood drive one year after his death from a rare form of cancer.
The American Red Cross hosted the blood drive Tuesday in memory of Will Walker, who died on Nov. 15, 2021, at 16 years old.
Doctors diagnosed Walker with synovial sarcoma when he was 9. Walker had multiple blood transfusions throughout his battle, and his arm was amputated to try and prevent the cancer from spreading. However, in total, doctors discovered at least 20 tumors throughout his body.
Walker told News-Press NOW in 2020 he knew he served as an inspiration to others and enjoyed the responsibility.
“It’s amazing to be a role model and show other kids that if I can do it, you can do it,” Walker said.
Organizers said the blood drive, which was held at East Hills Shopping Center, is a way to honor Walker's memory.
“(The blood drive) is a way for us to really carry on the legacy of such an incredible young man who fought cancer for such a long time and required multiple blood transfusions throughout his fight,” said Angie Springs, American Red Cross spokesperson.
One St. Joseph resident came to Tuesday’s blood drive to show her support. Gina Schubert’s grandson battled cancer as a toddler. Her twins also were born premature, so to her, donating blood has saved her family members’ lives.
“My grandson, he was diagnosed at 1. He had brain cancer,” Schubert said.
Her grandson is now 3 and is cancer-free.
“We kind of fought the fight together, and I just want to give back where we can,” Schubert said.
A Helena, Missouri, resident who attended the drive said donating blood is an easy way to save a life.
“I heard there was a need for blood,” said Sharlene Parry. “I try to give regularly, so I decided to come out.”
The American Red Cross sees an increased need for donations during the holiday season since there are fewer blood drives, more sickness and bad weather that impact the number of donations made.
Walker’s mother, Jennifer White, was among those donating blood during the event.
“The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who came out today in support of Will and in honor of his memory and legacy,” White wrote in a statement. “We are truly humbled by your generosity.”
Nearly 23 pints of blood were collected at the event.
An annual scholarship blood drive will be held in Savannah on Walker’s birthday, Feb. 7. Students can earn scholarship money for bringing community members to donate during the event.
“The only way that blood is on the shelves for those who need it is if you roll up your sleeves and donate,” Springs said.
You can find blood drives near you or schedule an appointment to donate blood at redcross.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.