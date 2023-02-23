Black History Month event to support Benton Alumni Association News-Press NOW Feb 23, 2023 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Benton High School Alumni Association plans a soul food dinner fundraiser in celebration of Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 26.The event will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, 816 Faraon St. The cost is a free-will donation.The Black Archives/St. Joseph Museums will present “Jeffrey Deroine: From Slave to Legend” at 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags History × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri Columbia police investigate possible shooting on southside of town Tn Exchange Omaha man died from injuries suffered in January single-vehicle crash +7 National Entertainment Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson denies federal fraud charges More Regional News → National News +3 National News Texans who have run for president over the last 7 decades +3 National News Tired of Texans running for president? 2024 may be reprieve +6 Sports North Korea says it fired cruise missiles as rivals trained More National News → 0:50 Warmer Air Returns This Weekend Updated 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
