Biker Chapter Meets to Discuss Vehicle Education

A local biker organization, the A.B.A.T.E. for Missouri Jesse James Chapter, is looking to spread awareness about vehicle safety when on the road, especially regarding motorcycles. According to the group, the recent uptick in motorcycle accidents has contributed to its members' concerns.
The chapter stated that it has been working with representatives in Missouri's Legislature to better educate citizens on motorcycle safety. One of the ways the group discussed doing this is by promoting the return of Driver's Education programs as a requirement in schools.
A.B.A.T.E Secretary Diane Herring gave her thoughts on the importance of watching out for bikers while on the road.
"Please be aware of motorcycles and motorcyclists and be (sic) aware of where you are," Herring said. "There seems to be a problem in our community, just recently, there's been a lot of accidents with motorcycles, so we're just kind of trying to get it out there that, please be aware of us as we are aware of you."
The Jesse James Chapter is planning to hold a "Blessings of the Bikes" event alongside the local Christian Motorcycle Association Chapter, Riders for the Son. According to Herring, the event will take place at 2 p.m., May 1, at Krug Park.
"We're working towards getting more involved with the community," Herring said. "(The Riders for the Son) will be present as well with us to bless each bike as they drive through."
