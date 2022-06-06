The First Baptist Church of Troy is hosting a benefit dinner for Troy residents Tim and Penny Simpson from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Troy Community Center.

Free-will offerings will be accepted. All proceeds will go toward the couple’s medical expenses.

The menu will be pulled pork on a bun, chips, assorted salads, homemade desserts and iced tea or water. There will also be a silent auction of donated, themed baskets and baked goods.

