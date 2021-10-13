ATCHISON, Kan. — Students and staff at Benedictine College received a visit from an iconic American symbol when the Budweiser Clydesdales came to campus Wednesday morning.
The horses were led by the Raven Regiment and paraded along a portion of the Second Street corridor and then back onto the campus in Atchison. A 2-month-old Dalmatian named Gus also participated in the parade, riding on a carriage pulled by the Clydesdales.
O’Malley Beverage, owned by class of 1979 and Board of Directors member Kevin O’Malley, played a large part in bringing the famous attraction to the college.
Atchison Mayor and Benedictine Executive Assistant to the President Abby Bartlett said she was happy for the community to experience such an event, which wasn’t even announced until last Friday.
“The Clydesdales were absolutely magnificent,” Bartlett said. “It was a wonderful opportunity to have citizens of Atchison and Benedictine College together for such a unique, spur-of-the-moment experience. I am grateful the O’Malleys and Benedictine could do this for Atchison.”
