Belt Entertainment hosts ninth annual 'Strike Out Cancer' event

Members of the St. Joseph community gather at Belt Entertainment in support of cancer awareness at the 'Strike Out Cancer' event on Sunday

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Belt Entertainment Center, also known as Belt Bowl, played host to the ninth annual 'Strike Out Cancer' event today, starting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event served as a means of raising funds for and bringing awareness to cancer and cancer research.

