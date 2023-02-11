Belt Entertainment celebrates Bowling Day in the USA

The Belt Entertainment Center on the Belt Highway encourages bowlers of all ages to come in and celebrate Bowling Day in the USA.
Belt Entertainment owner and manager Jeny White, who has headed the business alongside her husband since October 2018, said that her organization offers plenty of entertainment options for St. Joseph residents.
"Obviously, when people come here, they come here for the fun. If it's Bowling Day in the USA, we obviously have bowling; we have 32 lanes," White said. "Saturday mornings are very busy with youth league bowling and also with birthday parties. We have a lot of families come in. We also have a laser tag, and an arcade, and a brand new restaurant with eat and play combos, so a lot of people are coming out here to eat and then come play."
Jeny White's daughter, Madalynn White, stated that she sees Bowling Day as a way for people to come together.
"Why not celebrate with bowling? I mean, it's obvious. It's called bowling day," the young girl said in jest.
Jeny White elaborated on her daughter's enthusiasm by pointing out how the day can be a great opportunity for players to entertain the idea of joining a league.
"I also think that Bowling Day in the USA is a good time frame to maybe even consider doing leagues and bowling more regularly and engaging with it as a sport."
While Bowling Day is almost over, White says that her business continually hosts events to peak the interest of both avid and casual bowlers.
