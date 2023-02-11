Belt Entertainment celebrates Bowling Day in the USA

A bowler picks up his spare at Belt Entertainment on Saturday's Bowling Day in the USA.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Belt Entertainment Center on the Belt Highway encourages bowlers of all ages to come in and celebrate Bowling Day in the USA.

Belt Entertainment owner and manager Jeny White, who has headed the business alongside her husband since October 2018, said that her organization offers plenty of entertainment options for St. Joseph residents.

