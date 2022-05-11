After a three-year hiatus, the annual celebration combining food, beer, music and historic architecture has returned.
Last held in 2019, the Allied Arts Council’s “Beer Walk for the Arts” is back on its feet to give people a walking experience like no other.
This year’s event will visit seven locations, including the Moss Castle, the Nunning House and the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, as well as live music and craft beer samples at each stop.
“People really missed it, and we missed it because it’s a lot of fun. It’s something that we get to do that brings a lot of things together that we’re real passionate about — music, art, architecture,” said Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council.
Being held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, the annual walk will feature a variety of beers from Midwest brewers like KC Bier Co. and Boulevard Brewing Company, food from local restaurants like Felix Street Gourmet and Big Daddy’s, music from local artists and tours of historic homes. Money from the event benefits the Allied Arts Council
The tour will stop at homes that will make their debut as part of the Beer Walk like the Moss Castle, 906 Sylvanie St. Formerly known as the castle location for the local Mexican restaurant Barbosa’s, this will be the first public showing for the 1890, two-and-a-half-story brick house since it was renovated as a private residence.
“(The owner) says it no longer looks like a restaurant, they’re taking it back to a home. And we’ll actually be entering from the original entrance, which is on Sylvanie,” she said.
Like a few other properties on the walk, the Moss Castle is still undergoing renovations, which Fankhauser said gives it charm.
“It’s still a work in progress. It obviously hasn’t been totally restored but that’s what’s great about it, because then a year or two, we’ll have it on again so we can see how it’s progressed,” Fankhauser said.
Called off in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, the walk also will feature properties scheduled to have their debut during those postponed events, like the Kemper Home, a Queen Anne-style home on 1328 Francis St.
“Finally we’re able to do it and we’re very excited to see that house,” Fankhauser said.
All proceeds from the walk will benefit the Arts Fund, which aids activities for Creative Arts Productions, the Performing Arts Association, RiverSong, Robidoux Resident Theatre, the St. Joseph Community Chorus, the Saint Joseph Symphony and the Allied Arts Council.
“It’s just another way for us to make our goal so that we can benefit the member agencies. That’s our No. 1 priority: raising money to support the organizations,” Fankhauser said.
Fankhauser said people want to go out and experience the community, along with all of the amenities the Beer Walk provides.
“It’s a fun way to raise money ... There’s a dual purpose there. Yes, we’re going to raise some money. But secondly, we’re going to have create awareness about the Arts Fund,” she said.
Tickets are $35 per person and quantities are limited. They are available at the Allied Arts Council or at allied-arts-council.ticketleap.com/beer-walk-for-the-arts-2022.
