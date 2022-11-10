Wouldn't it be nice to see a Beach Boys tribute band in St. Joseph for a good cause?
Imagine Eleven organizers think so. They will host the band Surfin' USA: A Tribute to The Beach Boys at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. A benefit for The Crossing Outreach, which helps build relationships and feed people in the area, the concert will be held at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
"It's just like going to the Beach Boys original (show) because they want to hit every note, every lyric, every bit of the music as it was originally done," said Roger Lenander, an organizer for Imagine Eleven and board member for The Crossing Outreach.
Showcasing a combined 300 years of live performance experience, the seven members of Surfin' USA from Kansas City aim to give the audience the experience of seeing the Wilson siblings, Mike Love and Al Jardine live. The fact that it's going to help put food on the tables of those that need it most in the area is an added benefit.
"We'll raise bucks to be able to continue the operations that go weekly to (The Crossing) Nutrition Center. We get food from the five big box stores here in town and we get those fresh foods that would normally go to the dump and they are redistributed," Lenander said.
Giving out 60,000 to 70,000 pounds of food per month can be a challenge for the volunteers, who include people in the military, and the money raised makes sure everything runs as it should.
"There's no revenue that comes to the nutrition center, so we have to raise close to about $100,000 a year to keep all the coolers, fuel for the truck and just those operational costs," Lenander said.
Additional money also goes toward clothing for those re-entering the workforce and people in need of housing.
Lenander said when people attend the show, they not only get some of the most iconic rock songs in music history, but they also receive the knowledge that they're helping their city.
"It's an opportunity to tell the story about The Crossing Nutrition Center and what it is doing and how it's a result of not just The Crossing, but it's a result of the business community, the other agencies and volunteers all coming together to make this possible so that we can take food that would have been wasted to get it and to bring nutrition and to people in our community who need it," he said.
Tickets are $10 to $50 and are available at jomotickets.com. It is open to all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.