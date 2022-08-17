On Sunday, Bartlett Park will be the center of some laser tag fun.
Returning to the park at 3100 Monterey St., the local mobile laser tag company Hotspot Laser Tag will host a four-hour blast of physical activity and lasers.
"In the past year, it's really started to take off," said Joey Thompson, owner of Hotspot Laser Tag.
The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the park. The cost is $3 per game per person.
Wanting to own his family entertainment center, Thompson said he pivoted away from that idea to something that could bring fun to people, rather than in a building.
"We come to you so you don't have to worry about going anywhere else," he said.
Where general ideas of laser tag likely bring up images of bulky guns, vests and headgear, Thompson said it's become more streamlined so the equipment is lighter and more accurate.
"It's come a long way from traditional laser tag," he said. "(We have) more realistic-looking equipment ... Our laser tag is wireless based, so you don't have any attachments to the guns. We offer headbands instead of vests."
Hotspot's normal setup involves inflatables and paintball bunkers, which allow teams to hide as they try to take down their opponents. Players choose their weapons, get their instructions and start the game.
For kids and their parents, it's like getting into more physical team activities like paintball or Airsoft without the bruises or pain.
"It's like Airsoft, but without getting hit by the Airsoft (shell). It's like paintball, without getting into paintball. Laser tag's is a little bit more accurate than any of those because you don't have to worry about the wind," Thompson said.
Holding events in Bartlett Park, as well as bringing the games to celebrations like the South Side Fall Festival, Thompson said people have responded well. As long as people keep showing up, he'll keep bringing the fun to them.
"It's just a fun activity to do with the family at a cheap price ... We want them to come out and play with us, get the feel of it, get to see it and just enjoy it," he said.
