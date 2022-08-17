Laser Tag

Kids play laser tag at an event hosted by Hotspot Laser Tag. The mobile laser tag company will host games at Bartlett Park on Sunday.

 Submitted photo

On Sunday, Bartlett Park will be the center of some laser tag fun. 

Returning to the park at 3100 Monterey St., the local mobile laser tag company Hotspot Laser Tag will host a four-hour blast of physical activity and lasers. 

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

