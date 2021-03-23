Virginia Halter led the Joyce Raye Patterson Kitchen Band until her death last month.
The band presented a plaque today to Joyce Raye Patterson 50-Plus Activity Center in her honor.
Band members are continuing her legacy.
It's important to recognize Halter's efforts over the last seven years, interim band director Dana Newby said.
“As we lost her a month or so ago, we just wanted to do a little tribute," she said. "We have made a plaque with her name and picture on it that we wanted to dedicate to all of the center so we could remember her and the services she’s had.”
Halter could be tough to turn down, Newby said. She convinced Newby and several other once-reluctant members to join over the years.
Pat Fitzmaurice has been a member for 25 years. Performances are an opportunity for members to work on their musical talents and build friendships, she said.
“Just loving music, and the camaraderie of being together, too," she said.
Playing in the band carries extra significance now that Halter won't be around to lead them, Fitzmaurice said.
"That's very true," she said. "It's enjoyable, especially at our age that we're still able to do it. Thank the Lord every day."
The band plays weekly at the activity center.
Members usually travel to play at a variety of facilities around St. Joseph, Newby said.
“It has been a great experience in getting to make friends here, getting to please people as we go to nursing facilities," she said. "They’ve been to schools, they’ve been to Silver and Gold and that’s always fun for us, and hopefully, fun for the audience.”
Outside of playing at the activity center, other opportunities for the band have been limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitzmaurice said.
"The past year we haven't been able to get out to the nursing homes," she said. "Luckily, we have been able to come and play once a week here."
The band hopes to add several new members and keep growing, Fitzmaurice said.
