The Axe Factor had the chance to hold their first regional competition over the weekend, and crowds from all over the country flocked to the St. Joseph business to compete for multiple prizes before the competition concluded Sunday afternoon.
The local business had the opportunity to hold the 2021 Fall Midwest Regional tournament. The event drew axe throwers from multiple states across the Midwest region.
With events ranging from single play and double-paired games, some of the nation's highest rated axe throwers took notice of the competition.
Lucas Johnson, a nationally ranked and repeat axe throwing champion, said he took notice of the tournament and ventured all the way from the Nashville area to test his luck.
“Last year, I was the duels world champion with my partner Hayden Brown,” Johnson said. “We decided to come up and compete here because it was one of the closer competitions to us in our district this time around.”
Johnson said, based on league status within the National Axe Throwing League, players get the chance to choose where they want to compete if the option is there.
“Not that long ago I got the opportunity to go up to Spokane, Washington, and compete up there,” Johnson said. “It’s a really fun time and I'm really glad and blessed I'm able to do this.”
With Johnson competing in around 16 to 20 similar competitions on a yearly basis, this one marks a more relaxed feel compared to a higher pressure situation.
“When me and my partner competed on ESPN last year, it was pretty intense,” Johnson said. “I mean, we were on ESPN, so if you ever are flipping through the channels still you can see it on and you can check it out.”
While Sunday marked the ending to the weekend-long competition, Johnson said this particular tournament reminded him of how close-knit the axe throwing community is.
“Axe throwing is a very unique sport,” Johnson said. “Often at big tournaments, everybody’s friends and nice to each other. And after a game, win or lose, it usually ends in a hug.”
