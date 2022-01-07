A special presentation on the historic Kansas City Monarchs baseball team and how it revolutionized baseball as a charter member of the Negro National League will be an event to highlight Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Hiawatha, Kansas.
Author and historian Phil S. Dixon will speak on the Kansas City Monarchs during a special presentation at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, at the Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha. He will highlight great players such as Wilbur “Bullet” Rogan, Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson, connecting the spirit of the Monarchs to the many Kansas communities in which they played.
The free event is co-sponsored by the Morrill Public Library, Brown County United and McPeak Optometry. Masks will be required at this event, which also will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/groups/BrownCountyUnited.
Dixon has interviewed more than 500 players and their wives and offspring for a unique perspective of the American and Negro League baseball experience. He is best known for his seven non-fiction books including “The Negro Baseball Leagues A Photographs History, 1867-1955,” a Casey Award winner as the best baseball book of the year in 1992.
According to the Major League Baseball site’s archives, the Kansas City Monarchs were one of the Negro Leagues’ most famous and successful clubs, taking home 10 league pennants, in addition to multiple flags in both the Negro National and Negro American Leagues.
The Kansas City Monarchs, formed by white businessman JL Wilkinson in 1920 from his All Nations barnstorming team, suffered just one losing season during its entire association with the Negro Leagues. The Monarchs were the Negro Leagues’ first “World Champions” after defeating Hillday in the organization’s inaugural World Series in 1924 and won their second world championship with a victory over the Homestead Grays in the first edition of the reinstated World Series in 1942.
The KC Monarchs toured the Midwest, West and even parts of Canada. The Monarchs were a charter member of the newly formed Negro-American League in 1937 and it was after this that the team signed superstar pitcher Satchel Paige. He was recovering from an arm injury that nearly ended his career and went on to become the Monarchs’ top player in the early 1940s.
The Major League Baseball archives on the Negro Leagues contributed to this article.
