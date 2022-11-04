ATCHISON, Kan. — Atchison’s 2022 Historic Christmas Homes Tour to benefit St. Benedict Catholic School is set to go a bit more uptown in its offerings of viewings into private residences.

The tour includes four private residences and the Muchnic Gallery, all festively decorated for the Christmas season, and a Christmas market and bake sale at St. Benedict Catholic School in Atchison. The event is Saturday, Nov. 19.

