ATCHISON, Kan. — Atchison’s 2022 Historic Christmas Homes Tour to benefit St. Benedict Catholic School is set to go a bit more uptown in its offerings of viewings into private residences.
The tour includes four private residences and the Muchnic Gallery, all festively decorated for the Christmas season, and a Christmas market and bake sale at St. Benedict Catholic School in Atchison. The event is Saturday, Nov. 19.
One of these residences is the home of Caroline Harris and her daughter Angela Harris Spurlock located above their business, Backroad Atlas, at 517 Commercial St. in downtown Atchison.
The building dates back to 1898 when it housed the Rose Trunk Company where luggage for wagon and steamship travel was produced.
Currently, the mother and daughter reside on the top floor of the building. Their living quarters feature an open dining and living room, three bedrooms, a spacious walk-in pantry and laundry room, a formal dining room, two full bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets and a work area.
One of the highlights is a large kitchen island for meal preparation and informal dining. Harris said its surface was crafted and repurposed from wood salvaged from a bowling alley floor.
The homes tour marks the first time the mother-and-daughter duo has opened the home.
The Historic Christmas Homes Tour hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch is included in the price of a ticket and will be served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St. Benedict Catholic School, at 201 Unity St.
Other featured residences along the tour route include:
The J.W. Allen home at 623 North Fifth St. was built in 1889. Allen owned a drug store in Atchison and owned the home until he sold it in 1909. Throughout the years since there have been different owners and uses. The residence served as a boarding house and was converted to apartments. Currently, is a single-family dwelling.
Frederick Townsend built the home in 1895 at 303 Santa Fe St. that was owned by S.H. and Ester Kelsey who relocated to Atchison from the Oklahoma Territory. This home has many of its original features. There have been multiple owners throughout the years who have managed to maintain the historic integrity of the house.
Erin and Gerry Stanley and their five children are the sixth family to reside in the stately home located at 320 V St. The Georgian Colonial was built by a railroad baron and entrepreneur atop the southernmost hill so it overlooked the rail yards and steamboat traffic along the Missouri River.
The Muchnic Gallery at 704 N. Fourth St. was built in 1885 for a local lumber dealer, George Howell. The Queen Anne-styled three-story home features exquisite interior spaces. The Muchnic Family purchased it in 1922 from its second owner. Currently, it serves as an art gallery. A Nativity display is one of the features to see.
Diane Liebsch, one of the event’s co-organizers said the event has been a popular fundraiser that has raised $28,000 for the school. The event planned for 2020 was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. However, it is back on track with a goal to raise $20,000.
To purchase tickets go to www.stbenedicthomestour.com. The cost is $40 per ticket, which includes lunch. Those older than 12 are welcome to attend. For more information, call Amanda at 913-426-3503.
