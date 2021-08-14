The Cruise'n St. Joseph car show was Saturday night at East Ridge Village Shopping Center, and around 100 vehicles showed up for the event.
The monthly cruise is in its 41st year as a regular event.
Club president Ray Swanstone has been attending since he was a child, when eh started coming with his uncle to see the classic cars.
It feels good to see the same people with common interests year after year, Swanstone said.
"In the 20 years that I have been coming to cruise night in St. Joe, you see a lot of the same faces and then the cars change over the years," he said. "People get rid of cars, change cars, and there's a couple cars that have probably been redone two or three times in the last 20 years."
Swanstone's children share the same passion for cars, with even his two-year-old son taking an interest, Swanstone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.