The Apple Blossom festival association has announced the theme for this year's parade, which is set for Saturday, May 7.
“Apple Blossom Garden Party: Room to Bloom” is the 2022 Apple Blossom Parade theme.
“The theme this year celebrates everything about spring and getting outside, which is fitting since the parade is the annual rite of spring,” Executive Director Michelle Wolfe said.
To support the theme, David Freidel with Freidel’s Lawn & Landscaping will be recreating a vintage Cool Crest float from the 1960s to carry the 2022 queen, junior queen and princess.
“This year we are also celebrating Cool Crest Garden Golf and Joe Town Golf, with Cool Crest, the traditional, ultimate garden party location. This gives everyone in the St. Joseph area a chance to appreciate their long history,” she said.
All parade entries must be decorated. The Apple Blossom website, www.appleblossomparade.com, has a list of recommendations for people to follow in dressing their entries.
Organizers said the hope is to see an increase in the number of floats in the parade.
“No question about it but floats are the most popular units in the parade, second only to marching bands,” association President Ken Rosenauer said. “We hope to see many good entries celebrating garden parties.”
Prizes will be awarded for the best floats. The float that best represents the parade theme will receive $1,000, with second place being awarded $500.
Parade entry forms will be available online in late January at the Apple Blossom website or by calling 816-261-0422.
Entry forms and fees may be submitted digitally by email and PayPal. Both also will be accepted with paper forms and a check using regular mail. The parade entry deadline is April 15. After that, entry fees increase, and no entries will be accepted after April 28.
The annual Apple Blossom Pageant will be held on Saturday, March 19. Entry forms and additional information will be available online in late January.
