top story Apple Blossom Parade entertains St. Joseph community Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Ashley Luthans Author email May 6, 2023 May 6, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago The All-City Marching Band performs in the Apple Blossom Parade on Saturday morning. Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW A nearly 100-year-old tradition was renewed in St. Joseph on Saturday morning.The Apple Blossom Parade has entertained St. Joseph since 1924, making it the third longest running apple blossom festival in the United States.A large number of community members showed up to celebrate the city and enjoy the parade with their families along the route on Fredrick Avenue. The parade showcased local businesses, organizations, dancers, bands and more.Cheryl Martin, a longtime parade viewer, expressed how she feels about the event."I've been coming a long long time and I've seen it evolve," Martin said. "It's a tradition in this town and it's just something that we all look forward to in the spring and enjoy."As one of St. Joseph's oldest traditions, the Apple Blossom Parade offers something for everyone, from candy to decorated floats and more. The Apple Blossom Parade has entertained the St. Joseph community for almost 100 years, and Martin hopes that the parade will continue with support from the community. "Sometimes things end because of lack of enthusiasm, but that's why I'm here, is to support it and make sure it's still going to be here," Martin said. The Apple Blossom Parade visits St. Joseph annually.
