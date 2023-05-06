All-City Marching Band in the Apple Blossom Parade

The All-City Marching Band performs in the Apple Blossom Parade on Saturday morning.

 Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW

A nearly 100-year-old tradition was renewed in St. Joseph on Saturday morning.

The Apple Blossom Parade has entertained St. Joseph since 1924, making it the third longest running apple blossom festival in the United States.

