The deadline for entries in the 2021 Apple Blossom Parade is Sunday, April 18.
The parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, with the theme of “Telling Our Stories,” recognizing the News-Press for its long service providing news coverage for the St. Joseph area.
The fee is a reduced rate of $100 for all parade entries. These fees are for a single unit. Additional units will be charged $25 each.
After the main deadline, a late fee of $25 applies to all entries registered from April 19 to 28. No entries will be accepted after April 28.
Entry forms and parade information is available online at www.appleblossomparade.com.
“Every year we try to encourage people to complete their entries on time so that we can do our job to effectively organize the parade,” said Michelle Wolfe, executive director of the Apple Blossom Parade. “And every year, lots of folks tend to wait and end up paying additional fees.”
For more information, go to the parade website or contact Wolfe by phone at 816-261-0422 or by email at mwolfe1@missouriwestern.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.