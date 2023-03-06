Tatiana Cunningham, right, receives her crown from Nealeigh Zilkowski after being named Apple Blossom Pageant Princess, while first attendant Ava Gallo, middle, and second attendant Mylah Whisenhand look on in this file photo from the 2022 event.
Royalty is set to grace a Downtown stage later this month.
The annual Apple Blossom Pageant will be held on Saturday, March 25, at the Missouri Theater. The deadline for entries is Wednesday, March 15.
This year's theme is “Shaping St. Joseph: One Business at a Time,” and pageant contestants will be asked how local businesses help our city, what kind of business they would open and about their favorite local business.
As in previous years, the pageant will be limited to 20 contestants in each category.
“The limit allows us to choreograph and plan better,” said Michelle Wolfe, executive director of the Apple Blossom pageant. “We do three pageants in one evening, so when we had more than 20 girls in each pageant it made everyone — contestants, directors and judges — feel rushed.”
Wolfe encouraged pageant contestants to apply early.
Queen contestants must be between 15 and 19 years old. The entry fee is $50. Junior queen is limited to girls 11 to 14 years old, with an entry fee of $40. Girls 7 to 10 years old are eligible to compete in the Princess Pageant. Their entry fee is $30.
The winner and attendants in each pageant will ride in the Apple Blossom Parade on Saturday, May 6. Winners and runners-up will receive prizes including cash, photos, crowns and flowers.
The princess pageant begins at 6 p.m., with the junior queen and queen pageants starting 10 minutes following the previous event.
Entry forms and additional information are available online at www.appleblossomparade.com or by messaging on the Apple Blossom Facebook page.
