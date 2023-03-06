Apple Blossom Pageant Princess Tatiana Cunningham (copy)

Tatiana Cunningham, right, receives her crown from Nealeigh Zilkowski after being named Apple Blossom Pageant Princess, while first attendant Ava Gallo, middle, and second attendant Mylah Whisenhand look on in this file photo from the 2022 event.

Royalty is set to grace a Downtown stage later this month. 

The annual Apple Blossom Pageant will be held on Saturday, March 25, at the Missouri Theater. The deadline for entries is Wednesday, March 15.

