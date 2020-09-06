SPARKS, Kan. — The 38th annual Sparks, Kansas, Antiques & Collectibles Flea Market took place this weekend.
The market took up several blocks in Sparks and left the grounds full of visitors. Guests were welcome to roam throughout the event at their own leisure and visit several different vendors. Vendors included food, vintage signs, clothes and much more.
Derrick Ewing and his family are from Baxley, Oklahoma, and were up visiting family when they heard about the show. Ewing said it was really cool seeing all the different items and that it was an important event.
“It helps us not lose our history,” Ewing said. “People realize that there’s still stuff out there, and people out there that can build these amazing tools, and furniture and all that.”
Guests weren’t the only ones who traveled far for the event. Several vendors made the journey as well.
Rod Bosnack is from Nebraska and has been a vendor at this show for the last 20 years. Bosnack said it’s the people who make the show so special.
“You get out of the big cities and you get down here in the smaller communities and stuff and the people are just great,” Bosnack said. “That’s what it is. I’ve got so many friends around in these areas. When you go and travel like this, you meet a lot of different people. It’s just fun to meet them.”
Several vendors were new this year, but some have been at the show practically since the beginning.
Richard Edwards is originally from St. Joseph and has been in the same spot at the show for the last 35 years. Edwards began his booth with tools and over the years has brought refurbished tools and tools he’s created on his own. He said he loves making the tools and that’s why he continues to do it. More importantly, he thinks people should come out and show their support.
“You can get a good bargain here,” Edwards said. “Most things are half of what new things cost. So you’re saving a tremendous amount of money here. Plus, it’s a social event.”
Plans for next year's event already have started.