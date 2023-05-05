Musicians from St. Joseph’s high schools play their instruments as part of an all-city band during 2022's Apple Blossom Parade. The theme for Saturday's parade is 'shaping changes, one business at a time.'
Event organizers are excited to highlight small businesses in this year's Apple Blossom Parade, which is on the cusp of 100 years in St. Joseph.
The 99th annual parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Noyes Boulevard and Frederick Avenue.
It takes a community effort to have continued success for so long, Apple Blossom Organization Marketing and Communications Specialist Cassandra Jiminez said.
"We're really excited because, you know, we have people who have been doing it for just about as long and have been around for a very long time, and who have helped build up St. Joe through the Apple Blossom Organization," she said. "We're excited for this year but also getting really excited, ready to meet and start planning next year."
About 75 entries are listed for the parade, which Jimenez says is on track with a typical year.
The organization has been placing extra emphasis on small businesses with this year's theme of "shaping changes, one business at a time," Jiminez said.
"We're really ramping up those small businesses, those local businesses who have given back to the community for so many years," she said. "It's going to be really great to see a lot of local businesses in the parade, and then just the amount of support that they're going to have on the parade route."
Participation isn't limited to businesses or organizations. Another place where there's consistent involvement is among former contestants in the Apple Blossom pageant. Some return to help judge the pageant or parade, while others serve as mentors for the next generation, said Jiminez, who is a former Apple Blossom queen.
"I'm now able to, yes, help plan those events and help with the organization, but I'm able to give them advice and mentor them," she said. "We have a few other girls that are also doing that for our current core and really helping them out. And we definitely try and keep it a small family, and keep everybody involved, if they want."
(1) comment
Excited about the parade 😃What is the parade route? (Not just where it begins) the parade website seems to only include information about floats?
