All-city marching band (copy)

Musicians from St. Joseph’s high schools play their instruments as part of an all-city band during 2022's Apple Blossom Parade. The theme for Saturday's parade is 'shaping changes, one business at a time.'

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Event organizers are excited to highlight small businesses in this year's Apple Blossom Parade, which is on the cusp of 100 years in St. Joseph.

The 99th annual parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Noyes Boulevard and Frederick Avenue.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(1) comment

Stephaniehartley

Excited about the parade 😃What is the parade route? (Not just where it begins) the parade website seems to only include information about floats?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.